Congress MLAs Unhappy, But Party Blaming Us: MP BJP Neta Rubbishes 'poaching' Claim

BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Wednesday denied the accusations made by the Congress of poaching their MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Mishra said that the Congress leaders are not satisfied with the party and the blame has been put on BJP. He also mentioned that the Kamal Nath led state government is unstable as they do not have a majority and hence they fear losing power.

Speaking to Republic TV Mishra said, "Are their MLA on sale? Why are they talking about buying MLAs? There is dissatisfaction in the Congress itself so why are they blaming us? We are not intending to take any MLAs with us. But there is a greater problem within the Congress, party workers are worried and dissatisfied."

"There is big loot happening in Madhya Pradesh; all of them are just behind earning money. What is our role in this? I have no treatment for their fear. They do not have the majority, it is a minority government. This is their issue they should look after their MLAs; why are they putting the blame on us?" he added.

Patwari slams BJP

Earlier on Tuesday Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of buying their MLAs. He said, "BJP wants to murder the people’s mandate. It wants to spread fear in the minds of people and murder democracy. Modiji got the mandate as he wanted to do a different kind of politics. Is this the different kind of politics? They had talks with different MLAs promising them crores of rupees. Where did this money come from?

"They wanted to eradicate black money, where is this money in cash coming from? When we went to the hotel at night, the MLAs were hit. Narottam Mishra, a minister in the previous government forcibly dragged away one MLA. Shivraj Singh is the mastermind of this entire conspiracy. There is no issue. They are also in touch. Their audio and videos are going viral where the money offered is being revealed. It is becoming clear what Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s role is," he added.

Eight MLAs taken to Gurugram hotel

In a big political development in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress has alleged that eight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram by a powerful former Madhya Pradesh BJP minister.

According to Patwari, senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have taken the leaders forcibly.

On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai. "Things are under control. We will do a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Patwari.

#WATCH Haryana: Madhya Pradesh Ministers&Congress leaders Jitu Patwari&Jaivardhan Singh leave from ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar,taking suspended BSP MLA Ramabai with them.8 MLAs from MP are reportedly being held against their will by BJP at the hotel,Ramabai being one of them pic.twitter.com/VUivVHsaA4 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Since then, four of the Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from Delhi, while 10 others are said to be dissatisfied and could be following suit, as per sources.

