Narottam Mishra Becomes New Health Minister In Madhya Pradesh After Cabinet Expansion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday appointed BJP leader Narottam Mishra as the state’s health minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes a day after Madhya Pradesh CM undertook the much-anticipated cabinet expansion with the swearing-in of five ministers at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhawan amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Besides Narottam Mishra, BJP leaders Kamal Patel and Meena Singh also became part of the state cabinet. Moreover, Scindia loyalists and rebel Congress MLAs Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput who were also a part of the Kamal Nath cabinet were given cabinet berths by Chouhan. The chief minister is expected to further expand his cabinet after the extended COVID-19 lockdown ends on May 3. Kamal Patel has been made the Agriculture Minister, while Tulsi Silavat has been given Water resource ministry.

Since the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been running a one-man cabinet, even as the cases of Coronavirus soared in the state. Madhya Pradesh currently has 1552 COVID-19 positive cases with an increase of 67 cases and two deaths in 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The state's death tally stands at 76 while 148 have been cured and discharged as on April 22 morning.

On March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced, then BJP MP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time. Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Chouhan appointed a COVID-19 task force with 21 other MLAs. which was headed by former health minister Tulsi Silawat.

The government has sealed off 15 districts in addition to the three major cities Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore - which have already been sealed. Previously, the state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.