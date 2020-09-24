MP Minister Mishra Regrets Making 'I Don't Wear Mask' Statement; Promises To Wear One

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday expressed regret over his 'I don't wear mask' comment and assured that he will follow health norms from now onwards. This comes after Mishra faced criticisms from the opposition over his refusal to wear the mask amid the pandemic. He made the comment while speaking to media on Wednesday.

"My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn't in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret and will wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing," Mishra tweeted on Thursday.

मास्क पहनने के बारे में मेरे बयान से कानून की अवहेलना महसूस हुई है। यह माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की भावना के अनुरूप नहीं था। मैं अपनी गलती मानते हुए खेद प्रकट करता हूँ। मैं स्वयं भी मास्क पहनूंगा। समाज से भी अपील करूंगा कि सभी मास्क पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन करें। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 24, 2020

'What's wrong with that? I simply don't wear it'

On Wednesday while speaking to the media, the Madhya Pradesh home minister had said that he never wore a mask for public programmes.

When asked why he didn't wear a mask, he said "I don't wear a mask for any programme. What is wrong with that? I simply don't wear it."

This statement of Narottam Mishra, led the Madhya Pradesh Congress to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing Misha's comments, Congress asked the prime minister if it is okay if the general public also makes and breaks the rules as per their wishes amid the pandemic.

"The Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister said, "I don't wear a mask". Modi ji, can the public also just make and break rules according to their wishes amid the pandemic?," Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted.

