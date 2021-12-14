Narottam Mishra Says 'Akhilesh Yadav Has Spirit Of Aurangzeb' Over His Remarks On PM Modi

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'people spend their final days in Banaras' remark, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 'This is a spirit (Aatma) of Aurangzeb...who is speaking'. Earlier on Monday while inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor had slammed Mughal emperor Aurangazeb for his multiple attacks on the Kashi temple. BJP leaders had also demanded an apology from the SP Chief for his remarks on PM Modi.

Narottam Mishra compares Akhilesh Yadav with Aurangazeb:

"This is a spirit (Aatma) of Aurangzeb...who is speaking. The Aurangzeb first betrayed his father. In Modi Ji's fortune there is Gangjal and in Akhilesh destiny is there is toti jal," said Madhya Pradesh HM Mishra.

Akhilesh Yadav's 'final days in Varanasi' jibe at PM Modi

During an interaction with reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, Akhilesh Yadav commented on PM Modi's visit to Banaras. The Samajwadi Party chief was quoted as saying, "This is very good. He (PM Modi) can stay there not just one month, but for two or even three months. That is a place to stay. People spend their final days in Banaras."

PM Modi slams Aurangazeb over Kashi's poor state of affairs:

Recalling the multiple attacks on the Kashi temple during the Mughal rule, he said, "Invaders attacked this city and tried to destroy it. History has witnessed Aurangazeb's atrocities, he tried to change this civilization on the strength of the sword. But this land is imperishable and is different from the rest of the nation".

PM Modi vs Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier, the two had indulged in a war of words over PM's 'Red caps' remark. The Prime Minister was quoted saying, '"Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia". To which, Yadav had replied asserting, "The question is not of the colour of the cap, but whether the BJP wants to address inflation, unemployment, and hunger issues."

PM Modi's Varanasi visit

On Monday, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi - his Lok Sabha constituency - to a crowded welcome by Kashi denizens. He offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and then took a dip in the holy Ganges near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. After offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple, he showered flowers on the workers who had constructed the corridor. In the presence of all dignitaries, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor'.