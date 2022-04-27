Narottam Mishra Slams Digvijaya Singh's 'stone Pelters' Remark; 'He Defamed A Community'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed ex-CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his remarks on the Muslim community. Singh, on Tuesday, made a statement accusing the saffron party of trying to cause a rift between the different communities in the country. Singh alleged that the BJP hired people from the Muslim community to pelt stones which led to violent clashes on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking to Republic TV, over his recent remarks, BJP leader Narottam Mishra lashed out at Digvijaya Singh and accused him of defaming a community. Mishra said that the intentions of the Congress leader were visible as he made false allegations.

“Earlier, he used to defame the country, the government and the army, now he has defamed a community,” Mishra said. “He accused the Muslim community of taking money to pelt stones during the Holy month of Ramzan,” he added.

“When the violence took place, he had shared a fake photo on the first day showing protestors in Khargone. He is spreading fake news and photos as he wants to cause riots. He himself said that there are no facts and yet he made the allegation. His mentality is clear from his actions. This time he got trapped by saying that Muslims take money to pelt stones,” the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister told Republic while slamming Singh’s comments.

"Save ourselves from ‘Jinnah' Digvijaya Singh": BJP MLA

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also launched a scathing attack on Digvijaya Singh over his statement. Speaking about the comments, Sharma called the Congress leader ‘Jinnah’ and said, “Digvijaya Singh has gone out of his mind. The Congress party should take action against him and the government should ask for facts from Singh. He is creating confusion without facts. A case should be filed against him.”

Further slamming the ex-CM, Sharma said, “He was CM for 10 years and alleging without facts. We should save ourselves from Jinnah Digvijaya Singh.”

Furthermore, he said that the stone pelters “should pick the Tiranga instead of stones in their hands”. Interestingly, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in his reply also slammed Singh and called him a “friend, philosopher and guide of rioters.”

Digvijaya Singh says 'will investigate complaints' against BJP

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, on Tuesday, said that the BJP was "hiring poor (people) to pelt stones". In a video of Singh addressing a public gathering, the Congress leader can be heard accusing the saffron party of distracting people by creating a wedge between the different communities in the country. "I don't have the facts, that's why I am just alleging, but I will investigate these complaints," Singh can be further heard saying.

The statement comes at a time when the country witnessed multiple events of violence in the past few weeks. Violent clashes were reported from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Rajasthan's Karauli and the Jahagirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi, in the past weeks. It is noteworthy that Singh had earlier taken to Twitter to share a fake photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami.

The Congress leader later deleted the tweet, after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fact-checked the post, and called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state."

(Image: Facebook/ANI)