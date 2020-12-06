Narottam Mishra Slams Gehlot's Claims; Asks 'why Didn't He Try To Reign In His MLAs?'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his allegations against the BJP questioning him why it was always the Congress MLAs that defected from the government. The leader also slammed Gehlot asking him why he did not try to reign in those who allegedly tried to carry out the 'political conspiracy' if he knew about it.

"When Ashok Gehlot knows about this alleged political conspiracy then why didn't he rein in those trying to carry it out? Why do MLAs from his party always defect?" questioned Narottam Mishra.

Gehlot alleges an attempt to destabilize the government

Addressing a virtual function on Saturday, the Rajasthan CM claimed that Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan personally met some Congress MLAs to destabilize the state government in July. On this occasion, Gehlot revealed that these legislators told him that they were ashamed about Shah being the Home Minister of the country. According to the senior Congress leader, his party MLAs were informed by BJP that it had toppled five other State governments in the past. Furthermore, he added that the BJP leaders promised to engineer the fall of the government in Rajasthan too.

"They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah & Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister & now it's him," said Gehlot.

Gehlot's allegations assume significance with respect to the internal revolt carried out by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and some other MLAs in July. Congress managed to bring about a truce on August 10 after agreeing to constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs.

(With Agency Inputs)