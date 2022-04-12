Narottam Mishra Slams Owaisi Over Remarks On Khargone Violence; 'His Advice Not Required'

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement accusing state governments of being 'complicit' in violence that broke out on Ram Navami and denouncing the demolition of illegal buildings in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Owaisi should stay away from this matter, his advice is not required here.”

Asserting that "we are doing everything within the law", two days after violence between two communities rocked Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Mishra lashed out at the AIMIM chief saying, “No one opposed the stone-pelting, but after taking action against the accused, statements are being given to take their side.”

Earlier, Owaisi had lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government for demolishing houses of alleged stone-pelters in Khargone on Monday. "On what basis do you demolish houses in Madhya Pradesh? This is a violation of the Geneva Convention. You should catch the culprits. On what basis are you demolishing houses? And you are demolishing houses of people belonging to only one community," Owaisi had said.

When asked about the same, Mishra asserted, "We are working under the ambit of the law. We are probing those who were responsible for the violence. There will be investigations on the violence as well as those responsible for it."

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Khargone rioters; says damages will be recovered from them

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asserted that all those responsible for the Khargone violence would be strictly dealt with and suggested that the cost of damages would be recovered from the rioters.

“In Madhya Pradesh, we have passed the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damage Bill. The rioters of Khargone will be punished and the damages will be recovered from them. The state government is setting up a claims tribunal for this,” CM Chouhan had said.

A total of 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities which were reportedly illegal were demolished after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession left multiple persons injured. So far, 84 persons have been arrested in connection with this incident and the state government has vowed to recover damages from the rioters as per the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act.