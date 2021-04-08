Narottam Mishra Takes A Dig At Mamata & Ansari, Draws Analogy Between Their Wheelchairs

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mukhtar Ansari, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has drawn an analogy between the wheelchairs of TMC supremo and the gangster-turned-politician saying that two wheelchairs are quite famous and they are in a peculiar position. While campaigning for BJP in West Bengal, Mishra at an event on Wednesday said that one wheelchair has reached Uttar Pradesh's Banda from Punjab, and the other one is in Bengal.

Mamata hits campaign trail on wheelchair

Following the alleged attack during her visit to Nandigram on March 11, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had took to wheelchair due to injuries in ankle and toe. After being discharged from SSKM Hospital, the West Bengal CM has been participating in election rallies, campaigns, roadshows and election phases while sitting in her wheelchair. It is important to note here that apart from Narottam Mishra many other BJP leaders have also slammed TMC chief Mamata for using a wheelchair to gain sympathy votes in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.

Gagster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari

After gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought to UPs Banda from Punjab jail. The sitting BSP MLA is receiving a lot of criticism from many political leaders because he was seen using a wheelchair while he was lodged in Punjab's jail. However, when he was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the gangster was seen walking perfectly fine. Ansari has been brought to UP so that he can face trial for several cases, which have been registered against him.

(Image: ANI, PTI)