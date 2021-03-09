Narottam Mishra Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over 'reduced To Backbencher' Comment On Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra fired a fresh taunt at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi a day after he said that his former party mate Jyotiraditya Scindia could have become Chief Minister with the Congress but was reduced to a 'backbencher' in the BJP.

Mishra said, "Rahul Gandhi understood very quickly that without Scindia, Cong in MP is zero. If he wants to do this experiment make Sachin Pilot CM of Rajasthan. In two years who cannot choose a National president is talking about making CM, They contested the whole election in MP with Scindia's face as soon as the govt formed they made someone else CM." READ | BJP's Narottam Mishra makes big claim ahead of Bengal polls: 'More TMC MLAs will join us'

'Scindia Would've Been CM In Congress', says Rahul Gandhi

While speaking to the Youth Wing of the party about the importance of Congress organization on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Scindia would have become the CM had he stayed with Congress but he has become a backbencher in the BJP." Rahul added, "Scindia had the option to strengthen the organization by working with Congress workers. I told him – One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route. Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that."

Last year, Scindia had quit the grand old party and joined BJP and was in-turn expelled from Congress after he informed Sonia Gandhi about his decision to leave. He had said the path he was taking had been "drawing itself out over the last year". Those close to Scindia had said he was sidelined in the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress and that the two-party veterans, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, left "no opportunity" to slight him, "both within the party and in public". 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindia loyalists, had also quit the party and resigned from their Assembly membership, causing the downfall of the Kamal Nath government. The BJP then returned to power in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.