Narottam Mishra Taunts Uddhav Thackeray's Exit; 'first Govt To Collapse Due To Hindutva'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday took a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray a day after he stepped down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Mishra stated that it is the effect of Hanuman Chalisa that 40 MLAs of the government went away within 40 days duration. The BJP leader further noted that this has happened for the first time that any government has collapsed in the name of Hindutva.

"If any government falls or a party breaks, those who are leading the party should be questioned. You should ask Kamal Nath about Madhya Pradesh, Why did 32 MLAs leave him? Ask Uddhav Thackeray, it is the effect of Hanuman Chalisa that within 40 days, 40 MLAs left him. Sanjay Raut kept saying that our MLAs were kidnapped, I would like to tell him MLAs were not "Agwa", they turned into "Bhagwa" (they were not kidnapped but chose saffron)," said Narottam Mishra He added, "This is the first time that in the name of Hindutva a government has fallen, my country is changing".

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, celebrations erupted in the BJP camp. State wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action.

(Image: PTI/Twitter_DrNarottamMishra)