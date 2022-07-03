A day before the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp proved its majority on Sunday, by getting its choice of Speaker elected.

10 major takeaways from Eknath Shinde's show of strength in the assembly

1. NDA candidate and BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was announced as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

2. A lawyer by profession, first-time BJP legislator Narwekar became the youngest ever Speaker of a state assembly

3. Narwekar sailed past the majority mark with 164 votes, as opposed to 107 votes garnered by MVA candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

4. The numbers indicate majority support for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government and it is likely to sail through the floor test on July 4.

5. A total of three MLAs - Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh, and AIMIM's Shah Farukh Anwar abstained from voting against the BJP candidate.

6. Five NCP MLAs were not present for voting in the state assembly. These include Nilesh Lanke, Dilip Mohite, Dattatray Bharane, Baban Shinde, and Anna Bansode

7. Palghar-based party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, which joined the MVA alliance in 2019, voted in favour of the BJP candidate.

8. NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed, "There was a pin drop silence in BJP when they came to know that Eknath Shinde will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra." Pawar said if Shinde had expressed a desire to become CM, he would have requested Uddhav Thackeray to give him the seat.

9. Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "Had Devendra Fadnavis agreed to rotational CM post in 2019, this situation wouldn't have arrived today."

10. Shortly after the Speaker's election, Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale informed the House that they are moving to disqualify 16 MLAs in Uddhav Thackeray's camp.