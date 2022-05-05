Nashik: 150 Workers Of Raj Thackeray's MNS Arrested For Creating 'Communal Tension'

A total of 150 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers were arrested in the Nashik region of Maharashtra for causing "communal unrest", according to the police officials. The arrests are part of the state police's 'Preventive steps' to ensure law and order in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call for the Hanuman Chalisa to be played over a loudspeaker outside mosques.

"150 MNS workers have been arrested so far for creating communal tensions in Nashik. Preventive actions are being taken against those involved in such activities. Police have been deployed in all sensitive spots to ensure law and order situation," BG Shekhar Patil, Inspector General of Police, Nashik told ANI on Wednesday.

When asked about the removal of loudspeakers, IGP Patil said, "We are taking action as per rules laid down by the law. If there is any loudspeaker in operation without the permission of authorities then action will be taken against them."

This comes following MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum that if the loudspeakers are not removed by May 3, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume.

'Loudspeaker not a Religious Issue'

Demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court's order on loudspeakers, Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said this is not only about mosques, but there are also several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running and even that should be removed, he added. Raj Thackeray stated that MNS will continue its agitation and will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa if laws are violated.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at his residence, Thackeray said, "It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue. It’s not a matter of religion, there’s no religious enmity involved in this issue. Illegal loudspeakers should be removed as people are suffering."

He further added, "Those who want to use loudspeakers should take permission before using, not against those who take permission. My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques. Our andolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws."

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.