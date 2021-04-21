Nashik Oxygen Leak Tragedy: Congress Demands Inquiry; Wants BJP To Accept Responsibility

The Congress party on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the death of 22 COVID-19 patients at Nashik's Zakir Hussain Hospital owing to a leak from the oxygen tanker. Writing on Twitter, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant opined that BJP must take responsibility for the incident as the hospital is run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. At present, the saffron party has a majority in this civic body. Calling for the guilty to be punished, Sawant alleged that Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni and the three local MLAs were missing in action.

We demand inquiry into the tragedy at Nasik's Zakir Hussain Hospital. Anyone who is responsible must be brought to books.

Hospital is managed by Nasik corporation which is under @BJP4Maharashtra rule. Bjp must take responsibility. Where are Mayor & 3 bjp local MLAs? Absconding?

Nashik tragedy

Elaborating on the reason for the deaths, Nashik Collector Suraj Mandhare blamed the malfunctioning of the oxygen tanker's cork which led to a reduction in pressure. Confirming that 22 persons have lost their lives, he added that normal oxygen supply resumed in a short while. Multiple officials including the NMC doctors and the Municipal Corporation are present at the spot.

Speaking to the media, Nashik Collector Suraj Mandhare remarked, "The death toll is 22. The pressure reduced after the cork of the oxygen tank in this hospital got damaged. Because of this, people who were on invasive ventilator did not get oxygen on time. 22 people have lost their lives. That tank started immediately after half an hour to one hour. At present, the oxygen supply is taking place through this very tank. However, this incident took place as the pressure reduced in the interim period."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne revealed that the state government had ordered a high-level inquiry and assured that those who are responsible will not be spared. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also took stock of the situation. Thackeray announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 62,097 novel coronavirus cases on April 20 taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 39,60,359. At present, there are 6,83,856 active cases in the State. With 54,224 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 32,13,464. 519 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 307 occurred in the last 48 hours, 114 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 61,343 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,43,41,736 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 38,76,998 persons are under home quarantine, 27,690 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.27 per cent, 81.14 per cent and 1.55 per cent respectively.