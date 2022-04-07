Nashik: Sena workers protest against Somaiya over ED action on Raut

Nashik, Apr 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena workers on Thursday staged a protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Nashik city in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

During the protest, the Sena workers also sought explanation from Somaiya over an allegation against him of misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

On Tuesday, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

On Wednesday night, the police registered an FIR against Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Sena workers, led by Nashik district unit chief Vijay Karanjkar, staged a protest at Shalimar Chowk against Somaiya for levelling "false" charges against Raut and the subsequent action by the ED, the party leaders said.

They also burnt an effigy of Somaiya and shouted slogans against him.

"The central agencies are gunning for Sena leaders as per the orders of the BJP. Kirit Somaiya, who blames others, has himself accumulated crores of rupees as funds were collected under the pretext to save INS Vikrant. What happened to that money? Somaiya should be charged for sedition," Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar said. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)