Nation Has Emerged As Self-reliant, Powerful One, Says Puducherry Lt Governor

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said the country has emerged as a powerful and self-reliant nation. In a message on the eve of independence, she said the people should recall the sacrifices leaders and freedom fighters had made to ensure a free India. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' aims at nurturing and promoting patriotism among the people, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra's call for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' was being followed by the people by unfurling the national flag atop their houses, she said while appealing to the people to work hard to ensure that the country scaled greater heights.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the celebration of the 76th Independence Day would kindle the people, particularly the youth, the feeling of patriotism. "The nation has emerged as a big democracy and the unity of the people is a laudable hallmark which enables the country to go ahead. The Independence Day is an occasion to reiterate the unity of the people," he said.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, AIADMK leaders A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar, and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy were among those who highlighted the importance of independence in their messages.

Chief Minister would unfurl the tricolour tomorrow (Monday) here to mark the celebration of independence.