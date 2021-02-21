'Nation In Election Mode': At Niti Aayog, Odisha CM Appeals Against Over-politicisation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday slammed the trend of politicisation of all crimes and actions of an elected government, terming it as the biggest threat to peace and development of the country.

Speaking at Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister called on the nation to get out of the election mode and allow states to carry out their functions peacefully.

"Every crime is being politicised, every action of an elected government is being viewed from a poll angle. This kind of atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country. It is high time the country gets out of this election mode and allows elected governments to function," Patnaik said.

Noting that the hallmark of a mature democracy is that once elected, governments work for people beyond the party line, the CM said, "It is time we as a country have serious introspection on whether we are able to do the same".

A unified response and inclusive approach should be adopted while tackling all major challenges that face the country, in true spirit of cooperative federalism, Patnaik said.

"History will remember us on what our response has been on critical issues affecting our people and the country, raising above political considerations," he said.

'NITI Aayog should become a repository of innovations'

Patnaik suggested that NITI Aayog should develop into a repository of innovations drawn from the country and across the world and help replicate it. He said futuristic technologies, a new world economy, solutions for climate change, inclusive governance models are some areas that can be focused on.

The Odisha CM also pointed out that many critical issues are being raised in the NITI Aayog deliberations and excellent suggestions are being made. "It would be appropriate for NITI Aayog to share an action taken report with everyone concerned. This will make our deliberations more meaningful and action-oriented," he said.

Mentioning that a number of proposals of different states relating to the inclusion of tribal communities in the ST list have been pending from 1978 onwards, Patnaik said, many of them are subsets on phonetic variations of the names of existing ST communities. "It is unjust to keep these pending for years without a decision," the chief minister said.

Patnaik also spoke on the "just demands" of the coastal state relating to railways, telecom, banking, reduction in Central fund, the inclusion of some of the important languages of Odisha in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Patnaik's statements assume even more significance given that this politicisation was evident even at the platform he was addressing. Chief Ministers of Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal skipped the Niti Aayog meeting.

(With inputs from agency)