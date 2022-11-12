Last Updated:

'Stooped to low level of politics' National Commission For SC Hits Out At Akhil Giri Over His Sexist Remark Against President

Hitting out at TMC Minister Akhil Giri's sexist remark against the President, Vice Chairman of National Commission of SC said that strict action is needed.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri for his defamatory remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Halder asserted that TMC has stooped to such a low level of politics and crossed all levels of tolerance. 

Speaking to Republic Media Network, National Commission of SC Vice Chairman Arun Halder said, “TMC has stooped to such a low level of politics. Bengal has been not following constitutional norms. Nobody in Bengal is able to control this type of politics. The Minister crossed all levels of tolerance. Nobody should disrespect the President.”

Hitting out at Akhil Giri’s sexist remark against President Murmu, Arun Halder said, “Such politics always goes on in West Bengal. Strict action is needed and Mamata Banerjee should immediately sack the Minister. 

READ | Norway chess: Viswanathan Anand, Anish Giri share honours in round six as Magnus Carlsen moves into lead

“The Minister openly made the derogatory remark, legal action needs to be taken against the TMC Minister. On Monday, the National Commission of SC will take suo motu cognizance on the matter and will hold a meeting regarding the same,” Arun Halder said.

READ | FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Anish Giri, notches up second straight win

TMC condemns Giri's remarks but maintains silence on his sacking 

On Saturday, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party finally broke its silence over Akhil Giri's controversial and sexist comments. However, the party remained silent on Giri's sacking. 

READ | BJP MP writes to NCW, urges immediate arrest of Akhil Giri for insulting President Murmu

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of All India Trinamool Congress said, "We have the utmost respect for the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable."

READ | TMC condemns its minister's insult to President Murmu but silent on action against him

 

First Published:
COMMENT