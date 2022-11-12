Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri for his defamatory remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Halder asserted that TMC has stooped to such a low level of politics and crossed all levels of tolerance.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, National Commission of SC Vice Chairman Arun Halder said, “TMC has stooped to such a low level of politics. Bengal has been not following constitutional norms. Nobody in Bengal is able to control this type of politics. The Minister crossed all levels of tolerance. Nobody should disrespect the President.”

Hitting out at Akhil Giri’s sexist remark against President Murmu, Arun Halder said, “Such politics always goes on in West Bengal. Strict action is needed and Mamata Banerjee should immediately sack the Minister.

“The Minister openly made the derogatory remark, legal action needs to be taken against the TMC Minister. On Monday, the National Commission of SC will take suo motu cognizance on the matter and will hold a meeting regarding the same,” Arun Halder said.

#BREAKING | 'Such politics always goes on in West Bengal. But this shows how low someone can stoop to. Strict action needed,' says Arun Halder, VC, National Commission of SC hits out at Akhil Giri's sexist remark against President Murmu. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/CWYTR3RYa8 — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

TMC condemns Giri's remarks but maintains silence on his sacking

On Saturday, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party finally broke its silence over Akhil Giri's controversial and sexist comments. However, the party remained silent on Giri's sacking.

#BREAKING | TMC breaks silence over insult to President Droupadi Murmu, issues statement - https://t.co/1qmqwCVBhn pic.twitter.com/wBWJ2v7JbZ — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of All India Trinamool Congress said, "We have the utmost respect for the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable."