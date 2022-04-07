National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah Meets PM Modi Post Parliamentary Budget Session

In a recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met senior opposition leader and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at the national capital. The meeting was held after the conclusion of Parliament's Budget session. Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and other leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla were also present at the meeting. PM Modi and the leaders met after the parliamentary session was adjourned sine die post a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over fuel price rise.

It is noteworthy that it is customary for the PM to hold meetings with opposition leaders after the parliamentary sessions. Meanwhile, the PM’s meeting with the NC chief also comes after a unit of the Jammu and Kashmir party recently switched sides and joined the BJP.

NC's Mathwar unit joins BJP

In a jolt to Farooq Abdullah's National Conference party before the J&K election, the Mathwar unit of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), including a block development council and eight sarpanches and panches, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The senior party leader of the state BJP, Devender Singh Rana, welcomed the new members and described the development as a wind of change.

Devender Rana took to his Twitter account to announce the new members joining the BJP on its 42nd Foundation Day. He said, "On the 42nd Sthapana Divas of the party, prominent political leaders, BDC Chairperson and all Sarpanchs of Mathwar Block, joined the party. Let us all together strengthen J&K and the Nation." Rana, a former legislator, stated that people cannot be pushed by exploitative politics because they are aware that dubious and murky politics has cost them dearly over the years.

It is pertinent to mention that JKNC headed by the former Chief Minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah is one of the rival parties of the BJP in the Kashmir valley. The Party advocates bringing back article 370 into J&K which was repealed by the BJP government in the centre. Right now, NC is in alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP and will contest the election against BJP after the delimitation exercise in J&K.

Image: ANI