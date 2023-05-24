National Conference Corners Centre Over G20 In Srinagar, 'Why Not J&K Normal For Polls?'

The National Conference (NC), a regional political party based in J&K, has questioned the central government over the conduct of a three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism in Srinagar. National Conference's Provincial Secretary, Sheikh Bashir asked "If G20 can be conducted in J&K then why assembly elections are not being held?"

"J&K was preparing for G20 for 6-7 months, but people of the region want assembly polls to be held. They (Centre) are giving excuses to delay elections in J&K."

Bashir also questioned the level of G20 meetings being held in the region. "J&K saw the attendance of middle-level officers and in some cases, embassy staff posted in Delhi," he added.

Bashir went on to slam the Centre for the local body elections in the valley and mentioned that 'District Development Council' elections are not an alternative to the assembly polls. He added that the conduct of assembly polls can help in making 'laws' for the region, unlike the local body elections.

The money being spent on organising the G20 meeting in Srinagar should have been used for the youth of this country, said Bashir while adding that the working group meeting on tourism will not boost the traffic of tourists in the valley. "They (Centre) are claiming that tourists will come, but tourists are visiting the valley for decades," he said.

Three-day G20 meeting in J&K

Srinagar is hosting the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting which is scheduled to conclude today, May 24. While talking about the significance of the meeting, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the event is a historic opportunity for the UT to showcase its tourism, heritage and hospitality.

He also underlined the shadow of terrorism that kept the future of people in uncertain stand for over 30 years. While addressing the G20 delegates on May 23, Sinha said, " For 30 years this land of peacefulness had to suffer from state-sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country. However, PM Modi brought development schemes that empowered the state. J&K is now open to a new era that is open to growth, peace and development. Today J&K stands as one of the developed states in the country."