National Conference Demands Govt Posts For Kashmiri Pandits under PM's Special Package

Demanding the Union government to further enhance the measures taken to re-establish Kashmiri Pandits in the Jammu & Kashmir valley, the J&K National Conference party on Monday sought enhancement in the number of government posts for Kashmiri Pandits under the Prime Minister's special package. The NC led by Farooq Abdullah asserted their demands on the enhancement of the measures for the growth of the Kashmiri Pandits and highlighted the persistent issue of growing unemployment.

The NC asserted that rising unemployment in the valley has created a sense of deprivation among the educated youth of the displaced community.

National Conference demands centre to enhance measures for Kashmiri Pandits

In wake of rising inflation and living expenditures, NC minority cell chief M K Yogi further requested the centre to increase the financial aid from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 for all eligible displaced families of Kashmiri Pandits.

''Unemployment has caused a sense of deprivation and despair among the youth and this is needed to be addressed on priority,'' Yogi said on Monday while addressing party workers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

The regional party has also demanded several folds of action to further strengthen the security of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in view of rising terror incidents against the civilians.

He urged that the package should include the development of additional housing premises for Kashmiri Pandits who are working in the valley. He further highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the valley amid recent civilian killings and demanded adequate security measures should be maintained at all residential places of Pandits.

He also demanded the construction of an extra 5,000 flats for displaced people living in rental housing across Jammu. At the Jagti camp of Kashmiri Pandits, he urged the construction of a foolproof perimeter wall, in view of degrading security.

People of J&K may have to sacrifice like farmers for statehood: Farooq Abdullah

This comes after NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the people of the Union Territory may have to make sacrifices just like protesting farmers, to restore its statehood and special status.

While addressing a convention of the NC's youth wing, Farooq said, "(The farmers protested for) 11 months, more than 700 farmers died. The Centre had to revoke the three farm bills when farmers made sacrifices. We may also have to make sacrifices like that to get back our rights. Remember this, we have promised to get back (Articles) 370, 35-A and statehood and we are ready to make any sacrifice. The NC, however, is not against brotherhood and does not support violence."

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)