National Conference Demands Restoration Of Article 370, 35A

Days after the release of its General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, National Conference has demanded the restoration of Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since its abrogation.

A statement issued by the party reads," NC demands immediate annulment of all the 5th August 2019 decisions and restoration of the 4th August 2019 constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir".

The statement issued by National Conference added," It underscores the need to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the constitutional guarantees extended from time to time under binding covenants, unconstitutionally, arbitrarily and unilaterally taken away on 5th August 2019".

National Conference hasn't spoken on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A even after the release of its President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah. Both since their release from PSA have maintained that they will speak at the appropriate time.

The Statement further added, "Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has welcomed the apparent shift in the BJP's stand from belligerence to amity and peace, discernible from the recent statements of Shri Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, two senior Ministers in the Union Cabinet. The NC Members of Parliament and other leaders have welcomed the statement of Shri Gadkari that "India is not interested in expansion in land either from Pakistan or China" and that "India only wanted peace and amity".

It also welcomes the bold admission made by the leader of Mr. Gadkari's stature that while he and his colleagues want to make India strong but "the strength does not come from the expansion" and that they want "peace not violence" and to "work together."

National Conference demanded the opening of all traditional routes including Kargil- Skardu, Jammu- Sialkot, Poonch - Rawalakot, to allow free movement of people across LoC and LAC and to promote people to people contact and strengthen inter-regional trade and cultural links.



NC expressed deep anguish over skirmishes on LoC and LAC and the consequent loss of life and property. The civilian population in the border areas, it is pointed out, is under huge economic stress and the border skirmishes are to further compound its problems. It is stated that revocation of 5th August 2019 decisions and unconditional dialogue with all the stakeholders is pivotal to the lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

