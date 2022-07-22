National Conference Leader Slams Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign; 'This Is A Drama'

Launching yet another attack on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) has again criticised the move calling it a "drama" by the government. Speaking on the same, National Conference Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed has slammed the Central government over its campaign stating that "such politics is being done to divert people from core issues".

"This is all a drama. They just want to show people that they have done work as people have respect for Tiranga. But this type of politics is being done to divert from core issues. Are we living in China or Pakistan? Why is there a need to distribute flags? Is India going somewhere else?" he told ANI.

Further referring to a gap of 52 years at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur where the National Flag was not hoisted until 2002, the NC leader asked, "Why is there a fight over Tiranga which they didn't unfurl at the Nagpur office for a long time?"

Notably, these statements came days after NC chief Farooq Abdullah also allegedly insulted the National Flag earlier this month. While replying to a journalist's question over his views on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Abdullah in a derogatory tone said, "Keep that (Tricolour) at your home."

Government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The Centre is also set to launch its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for three days next month as a part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of Independence Day. During this while, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also took to his Twitter urging the people to strengthen the movement as he said that "the movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

