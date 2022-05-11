National Conference Welcomes SC Order On Sedition; Hopes Centre Will 'strike Down Law'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) provincial president, Ratan Lal Gupta, in a recent statement has hailed the Supreme Court's move on the country's Sedition law stating that his party welcomes the move. Earlier on May 11, Supreme Court asked both the state and Union governments to refrain from registering any case under IPC 124 (A).

Gupta claimed that the people in power were misusing the 'colonial' law and booking people for sedition for every statement against the ruling parties. He further asked the BJP-led Union government to strike the Sedition law saying, "India was ruled by Britishers and others for ages and they made laws in accordance with them." The NC provincial president added, "We hope Government will strike down this law that causes problem to the people of the country"

"In the last days, we saw every statement being linked to sedition and people being booked under 124 A, sent to jail and hardly any hearing happened as the cases were linked to sedition," Gupta said.

Supreme Court's order on sedition law

The Court heard the petitioners' argument that this provision of legislation dates back to 1898 and predates the Constitution. The court also took notice of the Attorney General of the Union of India, who had mentioned examples of blatant misuse of this provision on an earlier date of hearing, such as the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra. In its order Supreme Court stated:

We hope and expect that the State and Central Governments will restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124 A of IPC while the aforesaid provision of law is under consideration.

If any fresh case is registered under Section 124 A of IPC, the affected parties are at liberty to approach the concerned Courts for appropriate relief.

All pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124 A of IPC be kept in abeyance. However, adjudication with respect to other Sections, if any, could proceed if the courts are of the opinion that no prejudice would be caused to the accused. Also, the Union of India shall be at liberty to issue the Directive as proposed and placed before us, to the State Governments/Union Territories to prevent any misuse of Section 124 A of IPC.

Centre's affidavit in SC

"The Government of India, being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject of sedition and also having considered the concern of civil liberties and human rights, while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provision of section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which can only be done before the Competent Forum," the Union of India said in the affidavit, adding that the Court must wait for the exercise of reconsideration to be undertaken.