National Herald Case: After 40 Hours Of ED Grilling, Rahul Gandhi Summoned Again On Day 5

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again today, June 21, for the fifth round of questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Wayanad MP has been questioned for nearly 40 hours over four days this month by the Enforcement Directorate. As per sources, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear at 11 AM on Tuesday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the ED in connection with the case but was given time till June 23 due to her illness. Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening after treatment for post-Covid complications.

The ED is investigating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's role in Young Indian Ltd's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company that ran the National Herald newspaper. Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi together hold a 76% stake in Young Indian. The interrogation comes as a part of the probe to ascertain the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

During the interrogations so far, Republic TV has learned that Rahul Gandhi blamed former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora for the alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian and AJL transactions.

The Gandhi scion told the agency officials that late Motilal Vora was responsible for all transactions linked to the acquisition of AJL and denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by Young Indian.

National Herald case

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the Associated Journals Limited. In 2010, AJL faced financial difficulties and was taken over by a newly-floated Young Indian Private Limited, with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors - both of them Gandhi loyalists.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

Rahul Gandhi is now being quizzed about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis share highest stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).