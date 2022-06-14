National Herald Case: BJP's Khushbhu Sundar Pans Chidambaram For Questioning Investigation

As the war of words continues between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over ED's summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the saffron party's Khushbu Sundar has now slammed the former Union Minister P Chidambaram for questioning ED's investigation.

Notably, on Tuesday, Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked BJP and raised questions over the ongoing ED investigation on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Lambasting the former union minister, Khushbu Sundar took to her Twitter and said, "Pathetic to see legal heads of Indian National Congress raising such questions. Sir, if you are so sure no wrong was done, if you are so capable, why couldn’t you and other legal friends of Congress fight and get them (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) some relief?"

Pathetic to see legal heads of @INCIndia raising such questions. Sir, if you are so sure no wrong was done, if you are so capable, why couldn’t you n other legal friends of Cong fight n get them some relief? Do you say courts are not independent?? Law n order is sold? Pls answer. https://t.co/FqOOm8cfjw — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 14, 2022

She further questioned the Congress leader whether he believes courts are not independent in the country or that the law and order is sold?

'Centre misusing law': Chidambaram

Speaking to ANI over the ED summons to Gandhis, P Chidambaram on Tuesday said, "We are protesting against the misuse of the law. If ED follows the law, we have no problem. But ED is not following the laws. This is a PMLA act, now this creates an offence in money laundering."

Stating further that the investigating agencies must register a case under the PMLA law, he said, “Only after that PMLA investigation can start. So we asked simple questions. 1. What is the scheduled offence? To which there is no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? There is no answer. Give us a copy of the FIR, there is no answer." "In absence of the scheduled offence, in absence of a police agency registering an FIR, where is the question of the ED investigating under the PMLA? Obviously, they are not following the law. And in a democracy, we are entitled to protest," Chidambaram said.

Notably, ED summoned Sonia and Rahul over alleged money laundering charges in the National Herald case. It is pertinent to mention that Congress is staging protests over the central agency's summons, calling it vendetta politics.

National Herald case

In 2013, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals Limited worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’ to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.