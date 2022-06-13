National Herald Case: BJP's KP Maurya Raps Congress; 'Face ED, Go To Court For Any Issues'

On June 13, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Congress Party of immense corruption and money laundering, saying that Congress is making an unsuccessful attempt to politicise the National Herald Case. This comes after the questioning of Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was interrogated for three hours in the first session and later returned for a second round of interrogation.

Referring to the Congress party's protest against the summoning of its top leaders, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya also added that the Congress is making an "unsuccessful attempt" to politicise the National Herald Case.

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya further said that ''Young India Private Limited tried to gain assets worth millions with malice.'' The BJP leader asserted that ''the involved Congress leaders should respectfully comply with the procedures of the ED or institute legal proceedings with the court, if they have any issues with the ED.''

The UP Deputy CM went on to say that ''the government will treat everyone equally and will not give any preferential treatment to anyone, irrespective of their political status and reputation.''

BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network said that they (Congress leaders) have committed a big fraud of foreign exchange and that there is no other solution as ED's punishment under money laundering is very strict. It is pertinent to mention that the case was brought by Subramanian Swamy who accused the Gandhis of misusing the party funds.

What is the National Herald case?

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather, founded the National Herald newspaper in 1938. Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which was created in 1937 with 5,000 other freedom fighters as stockholders, published the journal.

The Congress party, on the other hand, continued to play a significant role in moulding the newspaper's ideology. Nehru himself commented on the National Herald's "usually favouring Congress policy" while keeping "an independent outlook" in a message to the publication on its silver jubilee in 1963.

The AJL owed the Congress an accumulated debt of Rs 90 crore when the National Herald was shut down in 2008. The Congress allocated this debt amount to Young India Private Limited, a non-profit organisation that had been established only a few months ago.

Young India Private Limited's board of directors includes Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, each of whom hold 38% of the company's shares. Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey, and entrepreneur Sam Pitroda own the remaining 24% and were also named in the case.

AJL and its real estate in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and other cities were completely taken up by Young India. The accused members of the Congress party are accused of using deception to "take over" assets worth millions of rupees in a "malicious" manner.

In 2013, Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. They were booked by the ED under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of Swamy's complaint.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

In response to the allegations, the Congress party has described it as "a strange case of alleged money laundering without any money" and accused the BJP of "political vendetta".

Image: ANI, PTI