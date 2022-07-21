National Herald Case: Congress Holds Nationwide Protests Against Sonia Gandhi's ED Summon

The Congress party, on Thursday, July 21, staged multi-city protests against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to party interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several party leaders headed protests in different cities across the country against the Central agency and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Speaking to Republic, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot who was protesing in Delhi said, "This is a blatant misuse of the agencies. They (BJP) use their power to suppress the voice of the opposition. Seven years later they have opened the case to target and demoralise the leadership of the Congress party which is not going to happen. The country is watching how agencies are misused to target opposition leaders. When you support the government they give you a clean chit, but when you oppose the government, they will target you, harass you, and raid you. This is a blatant misuse of power and we are protesting against it."

'Duty of workers to protect image of leader': Mallikarjun Kharge

Speaking to Republic over protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This government is working against the Constitution, against democracy. They are purposely doing this to damage the image of Congress and Sonia Gandhi. They want to show that the BJP government is powerful and they can arrest anyone at any time whether there is a law or not."

When asked why they are protesting against the ED's investigation, Kharge said, "They (BJP) are doing it purposefully. Why are they not coming to her house and taking her statement? She is a senior citizen. It's the duty of the workers to protect the image of our leader and protect our party."

Speaking on similar lines, Randeep Surjewala said, "ED and scared CBI and Income Tax have now become the character of yeh Modi government." He accused PM Modi and BJP of political vendetta and said that they cannot scare Sonia Gandhi. “We will not bow, we will only move forward. The National Herald is a symbol of India’s independence. This is a fight for truth and we will win."

Congress stages nationwide protests

The Grand Old Party is staging nationwide protests in several cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Guwahati and Hyderabad. In Mumbai, one of the protestors told Republic that they will continue to protest against the BJP government in the Centre until they stop misusing the agencies against party leaders.

"Sonia Ji is not leaving the country, then why showing so emergency. Let her recover first, then you would have called her. Even Rahul Gandhi cooperated with ED. Every worker is ready to cooperate. But when a woman who is ill, sending summons to her is not right," Congress MLA and former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Sheikh told Republic while participating in party's protest in Mumbai.

Rajiv Shukla also spoke to Republic and said, "In 2014, 2015 the same case was closed by this government. Now, this government is reopening this case simply to harass. What is wrong with helping newspaper employees which needed help?"

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called the ED's summon to Gandhi "baseless" and said that the Central agency's investigation is to suppress the Congress party's voice. "We have given the money to our very own journalist. No fund ever transited from anywhere. Case is already in court, ED summon of Sonia Ji is baseless. ED investigation is to suppress Congress' voice," he said.

Former Rajya Sabha member and ex-union minister Ambika Soni said that they are doing peaceful protests against the government using the agencies. "We have no problem with the ED summon. What is the problem with peaceful protests? Why can't we sit outside our office and say that the govt is using the agencies? We object to her being treated without respect. We are protesting against the ways they are adopting to scuttle the democracy."

Notably, many Congress workers were seen carrying protest cards and raising slogans against the ruling BJP. However, some protests turned violent like in Bengaluru when the protestors allegedly set a car ablaze. In some places, the protestors tried breaking the barricades installed by the police for the law and order situation like in Delhi and Guwahati. Water cannons have also been used against the violent protestors of Delhi Congress who were seen attempting to break the barricades while staging protests against ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.