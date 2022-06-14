National Herald Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Summoned Again By ED Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the row in connection with a money-laundering case today, June 14. The central agency grilled the Congress leader for nearly 10 hours on Monday, June 13 and he left the ED office at about 11:20 pm night.

The probe pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper and Gandhi has been summoned in this case. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

On June 8, Sonia Gandhi was also asked to appear before the ED but she sought time from the agency as she was recovering from the COVID-19.

National Herald case

Earlier on June 2, Rahul Gandhi was summoned to appear before the agency but he sought a fresh date as he was abroad at the time.

Currently, the shareholding pattern and financial transactions have been investigated by the ED. The role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL is also under the scanner.

As per BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's allegations, the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress. Earlier, he had filed a complaint with a Delhi court. While the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition.

In April, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case. It is to be noted that Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL and Kharge is the CEO of YIL.

Congress holds protest against ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi

On Monday as Congress staged a protest against ED's questioning Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Deepender Hooda, and others were detained at various police stations in Delhi till late on Monday.

The Congress is expected to hold demonstrations in Delhi on Tuesday as well.

