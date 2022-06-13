Last Updated:

National Herald Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before ED Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case today, June 13.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Rahul Gandhi

Image: PTI


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case today, June 13. The probe pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper and Gandhi has been summoned in this case. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL). 

On June 8, Sonia Gandhi was also asked to appear before the ED but she sought time from the agency as she was recovering from the COVID-19.

National Herald case

Earlier on June 2, Rahul Gandhi was summoned to appear before the agency but he sought a fresh date as he was abroad at the time. 

Currently, the shareholding pattern and financial transactions have been investigated by the ED. The role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL is also under the scanner. 

READ | Congress alleges conspiracy over ED summons to Sonia & Rahul Gandhi; slams BJP

As per BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's allegations, the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress. Earlier, he had filed a complaint with a Delhi court. While the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition. 

READ | Congress to hold presser on ED summoning Sonia & Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

In April, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case. It is to be noted that Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL and Kharge is the CEO of YIL. 

READ | Jammu: Congress to hold a peaceful protest on June 13 against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Congress holds protest against ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in corruption case

The Congress party is holding a protest today, June 13, as a display of strength towards their leader Rahul Gandhi who will appear before the ED in connection with a money-laundering case. 

The protest is being staged outside the ED's headquarters in New Delhi and its offices in respective states against what the party calls “misuse” of agencies by the Centre. Party's top leaders and MPs are participating in the protest march where they will also stage a "satyagrah".

READ | BJP hits out at Congress' top brass over National Herald Case; 'Rahul Gandhi must confess'

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted, "I will join and march towards ED office in Delhi. No FIR. Bogus case to malign an honest leader. 9 AM 13th June. Join in Delhi or join Congress satyagraha in front of ED office in your state."

READ | Digvijaya Singh affirms Rahul Gandhi will appear before ED; 'Cong not scared of summons'

(Image: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND