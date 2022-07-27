National Herald Case: Congress Stages Pan-India Protests As Sonia Gandhi Appears Before ED

As Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on July 27, mayhem broke out on Wednesday morning, with senior Congress leaders marching to the President's house. Congress workers have been staging massive protests across the nation over the action by ED against Sonia Gandhi in a money-laundering case.

While several leaders were detained by Delhi police, Congress party workers staged a massive protest at Sion Koliwada in Mumbai on Wednesday. Protestors in huge numbers were seen holding placards and sloganeering against BJP at top of their voices.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the protestors said, “We are protesting against the illegal questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED. They (ED) have charged a false case against our leader. Calling Sonia Gandhi for the third time, when she is unwell, is illegal. If our leader will suffer, we will come on roads to protest.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, one of the protestors said, “This is a trap laid by Bharatiya Janata Party in which ED has been put forth. This is not the first time that our leader is being troubled, several Congress leaders have been interrogated and nothing has come out till now.”

Congress Youth Workers block train

Youth Congress workers on Wednesday morning blocked the Saurashtra train in Mumbai’s Borivali station. Mumbai police officials lathi-charged the Congress workers, who were protesting against the ED summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case.

Notably, the Congress party workers and leaders, in the name of 'Satyagraha', had flocked to the streets and sparked mayhem in various parts of the country on Tuesday as Sonia Gandhi joined the Enforcement Directorate’s interrogation for the second time.

ED summons Sonia Gandhi for third round of questioning

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, July 27. The ED on Tuesday questioned the Congress president for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The 75-year-old left the agency’s office in Central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

During her second round of interrogation, Congress leaders staged massive protests across the country in the name of 'Satyagraha'. Congress MPs were seen marching from Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk. Moreover, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi sat on the road to stage a protest following which he was detained for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital.

Sources informed that Sonia Gandhi produced multiple documents before the ED officials but they were not satisfied with the responses. She was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India. The Congress MP was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. As per sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.