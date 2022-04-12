National Herald Case: ED Grills Senior Congress Leader & Ex-Union Minister Pawan Bansal

In a key development on Tuesday, Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Bansal appeared before the ED for questioning in the National Herald case. When confronted by Republic TV, he assured that he will give a detailed response after the questioning gets over. Bansal is the managing director of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) which is the publisher of the National Herald. A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was grilled by the central agency for nearly 5 hours.

The ED recorded the statement of Kharge, who is the CEO of Young Indian Pvt. Limited which owns National Herald, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Subsequently, Congress MP Manickam Tagore claimed that the Centre wanted to "insult" Dalit leaders but emphasised that Kharge will not "surrender" like BSP supremo Mayawati. It is pertinent to note that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian Pvt. Limited.

Delhi | Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Bansal appears at ED office for questioning in connection with National Herald corruption case pic.twitter.com/wbMCD95yFP — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead the evidence in the matter before the trial court. However, they contended that the plea by the BJP parliamentarian was "misconceived and premature". The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited.

Earlier, it levelled a big charge on the other accused in the case- former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the late Congress veteran Motilal Vora. According to the ED, they used the "proceeds of crime" in the form of a land plot allocated illegally to AJL in Panchkula and pledged it to avail loan from the Syndicate Bank for constructing a building in Mumbai's Bandra area. In 2020, the central agency attached the aforesaid property worth Rs.16.38 crore.