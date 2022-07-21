National Herald Case: ED To Quiz Sonia Gandhi Today, Congress To Hold Nationwide Protests

The Congress party has planned to stage nationwide protests today (July 21) against Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its summon to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Notably, a big meeting of the party leaders was held in Delhi at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday which was attended by leaders including KC Venugopal, Pawan Bansal, Pramod Tiwari and Imran Pratapgarh.

आज पूरा देश मोदी सरकार का राजनैतिक प्रतिशोध, तानाशाही और गुंडागर्दी देख रहा है। पर ED-CBI जैसी कठपुतलियों से हम नहीं डरते।



श्री @kharge के निवास पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी के ख़िलाफ़ ED के दुरुपयोग के विरोध में वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने रणनीति तय की। pic.twitter.com/fHLol2MqEm — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2022

Rajya Sabha member and Grand Old Party leader KC Venugopal accused BJP of misusing agencies and undermining constitutional bodies and institutions and said that they will hold massive protest demonstrations across all state headquarters on July 21, with senior party leaders, MLAs, party functionaries and workers.

1/2 BJP’s vendetta politics knows no end.



Misusing agencies and undermining constitutional bodies & institutions are the tag lines of this repressive regime.



Say no to this politics of vengeance & misuse of power. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 20, 2022

Congress leader Pawan Khera also accused BJP of doing 'disgusting politics' and said that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah are bringing new disgusting politics into this country. He also accused the ruling party of political vendetta. "Against this, we will fight and protest in solidarity. Will demonstrate across the country against the abominable politics of Modi-Shah. Will protest, struggle and protest at every level," Khera said.

Another party leader MP Jairam Ramesh took to his Twitter and said, "The Congress party will hold demonstrations across the country tomorrow expressing collective solidarity with its leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi against the manner in which political vendetta is going on against our top leadership by the Modi-Shah duo."

ED summons Sonia Gandhi

Notably, earlier this month, the ED issued a fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi for questioning on Thursday (July 21), after she failed to appear on previous dates due to health conditions. It is pertinent to mention that the central agency has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company, which ran the National Herald newspaper.

Her son and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, has also been quizzed by the central agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.

The National Herald case

In the year 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian.

