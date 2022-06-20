National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Summoned Again By ED For Questioning On June 21

No relief seems on the cards for Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as the Enforcement Directorate summoned the former Congress President for the fifth time on June 21, Tuesday. The Member of the Parliament has been asked to appear at 11 a.m by the ED on the said date, informed sources. Till now, the Parliamentarian from Wayanad in total has spent over 35 hours answering the questions of the Central agency in the case.

During his questioning by the Central agency, the former MP from Amethi blamed now-deceased Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd transactions. The Indian politician told the agency officials that the former Congress Treasurer was responsible for all transactions linked to the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian, sources informed. Sources further said that during the course of interrogation, the 51-year-old denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by the Young Indian - a company controlled by the Gandhi family - and blamed everything on Vora.

Notably, Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi, summoned on June 23, together holds 76% stakes in Young Indian while the remaining 24% was held by Motilal Vora and (also deceased) Oscar Fernandes--12%.

'No FIR against Gandhis' claim busted

The interrogation of the Gandhis comes as a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL. The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA and a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

With Congress leaders having claimed that no FIR has been registered in the National Herald money laundering case and Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are being targeted, in a clarification over the same, top sources have confirmed to Republic that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are indeed accused in the case.