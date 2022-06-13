National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Summoned Again By ED Tomorrow After 8 Hours Of Grilling

After eight hours of questioning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been summoned once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. On Monday, the Gandhi scion was interrogated by the ED for 3-hours in the first half of the session, before lunch. The Wayanad MP was back again at the ED office for the second half of the interrogation, which went on for 5 hours.

ED grills Rahul for eight hours

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, in his first round of interrogation, he was given certain written questions. The ex-Congress chief was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed. In the exercise of 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to submit his written responses to these questions.

The Gandhi scion's statement was recorded under sections of the PMLA Act, sources said. “An Asst Director level officer is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director during questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ED in the National Heral case. Gandhi's statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” ANI sources said earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on June 12 due to COVID-related issues. She had tested positive for the coronavirus on June 2 and had asked for more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in the money laundering case. She has been asked to appear before the agency on June 23.

The National Herald case

In the year 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.