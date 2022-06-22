National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Seeks More Time From ED, Cites COVID Recovery

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a postponement of her summons in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Taking to Twitter, Congress' Communications Wing in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that Sonia Gandhi had been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation and her COVID-19 and lung infection diagnosis.

"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalization on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Jairam Ramesh stated.

In connection with the National Herald Case, Sonia Gandhi was to first appear before the ED on June 8. Ahead of her summons, she had sought three weeks' time due to her COVID-19 diagnosis. Accepting her request, the 75-year-old was asked to appear before the agency on June 23. On Monday evening, Sonia Gandhi was discharged from New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after being hospitalized for more than 2 weeks and suffering a fungal infection in the respiratory tract during her recovery from COVID-19.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी को कोरोना और फेफड़ों के संक्रमण के कारण अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के बाद डॉक्टरों द्वारा घर पर आराम करने की सख्त सलाह के दृष्टिगत



श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी ने आज ED को पत्र लिखकर उनके पूरी तरह से ठीक होने तक अगले कुछ हफ्तों के लिए उनकी उपस्थिति को स्थगित करने का अनुरोध किया है।



Rahul Gandhi grilled for 50 hours

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has spent more than 50 hours over five sittings before the ED, with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the case. After his 5-day grilling, Republic TV learned that the ED will not send any further summons to the Gandhi scion for now.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.