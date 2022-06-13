BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on June 13 reacted to the Enforcement Directorate's summons in the National Herald case and claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will face stern action. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the BJP leader stated that they have committed a big fraud of foreign exchange as per the information accessed by the Dotex company's account information.

The BJP leader further said that there is no solution as ED's punishment under money laundering is very strict. It is pertinent to mention that the case was brought by Subramanian Swamy who accused the Gandhis of misusing the party funds.

"This is a big scam. Young Indian had only Rs 5 lakh in its share when it came into existence, they had to give 50 lakh to the Congress. Soon, a loan of Rs 1 crore was obtained allegedly from a Kolkata-based Dotex company and 50 lakh was given to Congress. According to social journals, the amount was taken as a loan, but as per the account information of the Dotex company it was given in the form of a donation," he said. Subramanian Swamy further stated, "now the question is on what basis they gave Congress 50 lakh without any interests, deposits or collateral. After my complaint when (ED) investigated this matter, then it came to the light it was given in an exchange with the foreign currencies. Therefore, it was revealed that they did a big fraud of foreign exchange. There is no other solution, they will be punished as ED's punishment under money laundering accusation is very strict. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi could be jailed for 7 years as they are the majority shareholders of Young Indian."

#LIVE | 'There will be a strict punishment': Subramanian @Swamy39 speaks to Republic TV over National Herald case even as Rahul Gandhi is being grilled by the ED.



Watch here - https://t.co/RPZO38FTcw pic.twitter.com/TrQdDrDq4f — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Grilled by ED

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for interrogation in the National Herald money laundering case. Following this, sources have now informed that the Wayanad MP is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer, who is being supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director. Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office amid protests by crowds that reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence against the summons by the Central agency. Rahul Gandhi's statement has been being recorded under sections of the PMLA Act.

Mega drama ensued on June 13 morning ahead of the Congress leader’s appearance before the ED in the national capital. A crowd of protesters reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence to express their 'solidarity' with him. However, when Republic TV questioned the protesters on the National Herald case, no answers were received even on the cause of the mega show of support, raising suspicions on whether the crowds were hired.

Ironically, most protesters were unaware of why they were being called. Some even spoke about protesting against inflation, while others said that they will figure out the reason for being called here soon. Another asserted that he was here to meet Gandhi for the pradhan election, while several shied away from the camera. At Rahul Gandhi's residence, similar incidents of cluelessness were witnessed as one protester told Republic Media Network that he had come to meet the Congress leader.

What Is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.

Image: PTI, Republic World