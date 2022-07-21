National Herald Case: Subramanian Swamy Reality Checks Adhir Ranjan On ED's Criticism

As the National Herald case created panic among Congress leaders, with Sonia Gandhi being questioned after Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ended up, in harsh words, criticising those leading the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. Coming across the statement, Bharatiya Janata Party's Subramanian Swamy reminded him that the Director of the ED was chosen by a panel comprising the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a post presently held by Chowdhury.

Sonia Gandhi's questioning began at 12:30 pm. The questioning lasted for over three hours, during which she was asked over a dozen questions after which she 'was asked to go home for medication', as she is still recuperating from the after-effects of COVID-19. The officials said that she has been summoned again on July 25.

Before Sonia, from June 13 to 21, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED for about 54 hours spread over five days, in the same case. Both Rahul and Sonia were questioned by the same assistant director-level investigation officer in the case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns National Herald.

Adhir Choudhary has called ED as led by idiots. He seems to have forgotten that ED Director is selected by a Committee of three: CJI ( Ramana), PM (Modi), and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha ( Adhir Choudhary) . Thus Adhir is a super idiot. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 21, 2022

What is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead the evidence in the matter before the trial court. However, they contended that the plea by the BJP parliamentarian was "misconceived and premature". The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi.

It alleged that the Lok Sabha MP concealed the information that he was the director of Young Indian Pvt. Ltd and one of its largest shareholders while submitting his I-T returns for 2011-12. As AJL had prime properties across India including in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Panchkula and Lucknow, Young Indian Pvt Ltd. became the owner of these assets when it purchased the shares of the former. Earlier this year, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal were quizzed by the ED in connection with this case.

Image: PTI