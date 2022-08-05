National Herald Case: Subramanian Swamy Says 'ED Must Raid Cong Office, Sonia's Residence'

After the Republic Media Network exposed three major aspects of the National Herald scam, Subramanian Swamy, who is the complainant in the case, on August 5, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should conduct raids in both the Congress party office, as well as at Sonia Gandhi's residence. He also slammed the Gandhis for dragging late Motilal Vohra's name into the case, calling it 'totally unimaginable''.

When asked about the Gandhis putting all the blame on late Motilal Vohra, Swamy responded by saying, "It is shameful and shocking. It is totally against our culture to ruin a dead man's name and image with this kind of falsehood. Now I will tell you why, even in prima facie, this cannot be true. Sonia, Rahul and Vohra were the directors of Young Indian. Sonia was the party president, Rahul the vice-president, and the third person, Vohra, was the treasurer."

'Blaming Vohra is totally unimaginable'

"In Associated Journals Ltd, Motilal Vohra was the chairman, Oscar Fernandez was a member of the board of directors, and Sam Pitroda & Suman Dubey were also directors of Young Indian. So, now there is a situation where the transaction takes place between these institutions and both of them, Sonia Gandhi has to decide because it was a board matter. I am not surprised when the ED said that none of the papers has Motilal Vohra's name as he was a minor shareholder. Blaming only Vohra is totally unimaginable," he added.

'ED should raid party office & Sonia's residence'

When asked about Congress protests, and if the ED should search other premises linked to the case, other than Young Indian, Dr Swamy stated, "In my opinion, the ED should raid the Congress party's office and Sonia Gandhi's residence. ED should also interrogate Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, They are very close to the Nehru family. If the BJP govt and PM Modi are serious about ending corruption, it has to bring it to closure. There are multiple companies. Once the trial gets going, all these things can come subsequently also. If you are timid, then don't fight corruption, if you are serious, you have the CRPF and the Army, and other agencies. The country will not appreciate it if corrupt or alleged corrupt people will start blocking officials from searching."

It is important to note that in 2013, Swamy had filed a case against the Gandhis, accusing them of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He had highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. In the year 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

