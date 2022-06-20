National Herald: 'No FIR Against Gandhis' Claim Busted; Court Order Names Both As Accused

With Congress leaders having claimed that no FIR has been registered in the National Herald money laundering case and Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are being targeted, in a clarification over the same, top sources have confirmed to Republic that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are indeed accused in the case.

Supporting the ED's claims, a December 2015 court order that granted bail to Gandhis, mentioned them as "accused" in the National Herald case. Hence, on basis of the court order, nothing stops the ED from recording statements of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. The predicate offence in this case is the use of properties of National Herald and alleged money laundering. The court has granted them bail in the matter.

It is worth noting that the Gandhi family is the majority shareholder of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) and Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which runs the National Herald Newspaper. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hold 38 percent shareholding each in YIL.

As per sources, during the questioning, investigators had asked Rahul Gandhi to explain the circumstances under which YIL acquired AJL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald.

The newspaper, which was started by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL allegedly faced financial difficulties and was taken over by YIL with Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as directors.

In a complaint in Delhi High Court, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

ED questions Rahul Gandhi on 4th day in National Herald money laundering case

Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before ED for the fourth day of question in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald. The Wayanad MP arrived at ED headquarters at 11.05 am and later left the office for over an hour-long lunch break. He re-joined the questioning around 4.45 pm.

The Congress leader has spent at least 35 hours at the ED office in these four days, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the federal agency for questioning on June 23.