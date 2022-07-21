National Herald Scam: Subramanian Swamy Notes Incriminating Details; 'Many Scams In Case'

After Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi faces questions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Subramanian Swamy, who is the complainant in the National Herald case, elucidated incriminating details on July 21. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Member of Parliament highlighted how Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with late Motilal Vohra and late Oscar Fernandes, and two others comprised the Board of Young Indians.

Explaining the whole case, the Parliamentarian said, "Sonia and Rahul have between themselves 80 per cent of the shareholdings, so they are really the owners of the Young Indians. Now, they had only Rs 5 lakh share capital and they produced Rs 50 lakhs to be even to the Congress party to buy a dud loan they claim of 90 crores which the Associated Journal owe to the Congress party. They speak to the Congress party to say that this dud loan you cannot recover so we will give you Rs 50 lakhs."

Who are the parties negotiating?

To make things clear, Swamy threw light on the parties negotiating and said, "Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi from the Young Indians and Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from the Congress party also. So, the Congress party agrees to transfer in the name of Young Indians, which means Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi the entire loan of Rs 90 crores claimed, which is still a claim, given to Associated Journals just for Rs 50 lakhs to these two people.''

The MP highlighted how the loan of Rs 1 crore was received by the Young Indian Private Limited through a cheque from a Kolkata-based company Dotex Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. Talking about the company, the Parliamentarian said, "It has about 24 branches in Kolkata itself and all they have been doing is converting dollars into rupees and rupees into dollars. So there is no reason why they should give one crore rupees, which they call a donation. The company says it is a donation, the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's company says it is a loan."

"They give one crore without any encumbrances, the ED has found that this money laundering company has obviously indulged in some malpractices to bring about their capacity to give 1 crore to young India. The whole transaction is on the question of violation of the foreign money misappropriation," he added.

Is it a criminal conspiracy?

Stressing the fact that it is a criminal conspiracy, Swamy said, "There is Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vohra, Oscar Fernandes are in Young Indians and they are all in Congress. In Associated Journals, Vohra and Fernandes are post holders, and Sonia and Rahul have shares."

Coming to how the whole blame of financial transactions was being shifted to Vohra, the MP said, "The papers show that they have all signed, Jan 11, 2001, it is there...They bluff a lot...it is like Mr Chidambaram saying there is no FIR. What rubbish is he talking about...You can go by another route, by giving a criminal complaint to the magistrate, as I did."

Image: PTI