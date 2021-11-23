National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP chief JP Nadda and other national leaders of the party held a meeting with senior leaders from the state, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The core committee of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP met at the party headquarters here in the presence of Nadda.

Party sources said the senior leaders held intense discussions for more than three-and-a-half hours to devise a strategy for the Assembly polls due early next year.

The meeting was attended by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP in-charge for the Uttar Pradesh polls), national vice-president of the party Radha Mohan Singh, both the deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and general secretary of state BJP (organisation) Sunil Bansal, among others, the sources said. PTI NAV RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)