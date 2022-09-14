'National Shame! Cheap Publicity?': BJP Mocks CM Bhagwant Mann Over BMW Deal Embarrassment

BJP has mocked global auto major BMW's denial of the claim made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of having plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Punjab. He met the officials from BMW in Germany on September 13 and made the announcement. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this is embarrassing for every Indian.

In a major embarrassment for the government of Punjab, luxury car maker BMW denied any plans of setting up a manufacturing plant in Punjab, contrary to the claims made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 13 during his visit to Germany, where he met the officials from the company, inviting them to invest in the state.

BJP mocks Mann over BMW blunder

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa mocked Bhagwant Mann and said, "National Shame! CM @BhagwantMann claimed BMW planning to set up unit in Punjab but the company has refuted the statement today in an official press release. How much more lies would Kejriwal-Mann duo churn to get cheap publicity? This is embarrassing for every Indian!!"

Punjab BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar said CM Mann is now following the footsteps of his leader Arvind Kejriwal by showing his country down on the global map.

He said, "Earlier @ArvindKejriwal used to make fake claims, now dummy CM @BhagwantMann is following the footsteps of his 'Guru' to embarrass the country on the Global map! @BMW 's rebuttal about setting up a plant in Punjab has exposed Mann & countrymen won't forgive him for this lie."

CM Bhagwant Mann's Germany visit

As a part of the efforts to invite investments in the state, CM Mann visited Germany and met the officials from the BMW company at the official headquarters in Munich on September 13. The CM's twitter handle issued a statement saying, "A meeting was held with their top officials at the head office of the world famous car company BMW... They agreed to set up a unit related to car parts in Punjab on a large scale.. Now there is only one plant in Chennai... (sic)."

Apart from the Chief Minister, the official Twitter handle of the government of Punjab also claimed to have sealed the deal. "The efforts of CM Bhagwant Mann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state", however, BMW later issued a statement and denied of any such deal saying, "BMW Group has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing plants in Punjab."

