Nationwide Shock Over Opposition MPs Hooliganism In RS, Netizens Say 'enough Is Enough'

In a shocker, the Opposition on Monday created a ruckus in the Upper House of the Parliament, with Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa throwing files at the chair in the Rajya Sabha. In the clip, some Opposition leaders can be seen cheering for him. This development took place when the discussion on farmers' issues was going on.

The Rajya Sabha was first disrupted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh who climbed onto Secretary General's table. Soon after, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa climbed on the table and hurled the rulebook at the chair. Later, Bajwa, Deepender Hooda, V Sivadasan, Binoy Viswam and Rajmani Patel sat on the reporters' table. The MPs wild behaviour has drawn strong comments from netizens.

Netizens react

A Twitterati said that this kind of behaviour has become a new trend in Parliament and demanded strict action. "Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa threw files at the Chair in Rajya Sabha and the entire Opposition celebrating & creating ruckus in the Parliament. This is New Trend in our Parliament. Someday TMC Parry throwing Files and another day CONGRESS. Need some strict rules @narendramodi," he tweeted.

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa threw files at the Chair in Rajya Sabha and the entire Opposition celebrating & creating ruckus in the Parliament.



This is New Trend in our Parliament.

Someday TMC Parry throwing Files and another day CONGRESS. Need some strict rules @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5l2adxbi9N — Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) August 10, 2021

One user said, "Hope @VPSecretariat will take a strong view of it and expel Pratap Singh Bajwa from RS for the whole term." Another suggested that all privileges of the rogue parliamentarians must be annulled.

Hope @VPSecretariat will take a strong view of it and expel Pratap Singh Bajwa from RS for the whole term. https://t.co/xTcHk0kdJ7 — शशांक पोद्दारశశాంక పోద్దార్Shashank Poddar🇮🇳 (@poddar_shashank) August 10, 2021

Disgrace

#opposition parliamentarians digrace democracy & enact hooliganism & pandemonium in #RajyaSabha. Shame on all such scoundrels. Who will take suo moto cognizance of this rowdism and ban these scoundrels from contesting elections?All the privileges of these rogues must be annulled. — Vasudevan Gopalaswamy (@Vasudev00411816) August 10, 2021

Enough is enough

Enough is enough, Rajya Sabha speaker should take immediate action against these so called MPs. They are simply making fun of India among other countries. Protest karne ka bahut sari upaye hai, darna do , slogan do , but what is this Table par char gaye !!!! — PRIYADIPTA MISRA (@PriyadiptaM) August 10, 2021

No trained by school teachers/headmasters

Were the MPs who stood on Rajya Sabha benches trained by their School masters/teachers if they had any, to “Stand up on benches” for misbehaviour? Obviously it seems so — Enarkay. N R Krishnan (@Enarkay2) August 10, 2021

Decent behaviour of Congress

So Decent behaviour of Congress MP #PratapSinghBajwa who throws files at the chair in Rajya Sabha as his colleagues simply cheer on. @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/oxCcHD9HYI — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) August 10, 2021

Government condemns Opposition's behaviour

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the misbehaviour of the Opposition and demanded Congress' reply on the 'rowdy' act. "I strongly condemn their actions. Congress should clarify its stand on this. I think Congress cannot digest the fact that the OBC bill is being passed in Parliament on Tuesday. They are misbehaving like rowdies as they have slowly begun to lose ground," he said.

Targeting Congress, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the grand old party is unable to digest that farmers are prospering with the Centre's new policies. "The attitude of Congress and TMC during the discussion in Rajya Sabha has dealt a major blow to democracy and proves that there is nothing black in the new farm laws," the minister said.