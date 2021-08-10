Last Updated:

Nationwide Shock Over Opposition MPs Hooliganism In RS, Netizens Say 'enough Is Enough'

The opposition on Monday created a ruckus in Rajya Sabha by throwing the rule book at the chair. The MPs wild behaviour has drawn strong comments from netizens

Written By
Kamal Joshi

IMAGE: Republic World


In a shocker, the Opposition on Monday created a ruckus in the Upper House of the Parliament, with Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa throwing files at the chair in the Rajya Sabha. In the clip, some Opposition leaders can be seen cheering for him. This development took place when the discussion on farmers' issues was going on.

The Rajya Sabha was first disrupted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh who climbed onto Secretary General's table. Soon after, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa climbed on the table and hurled the rulebook at the chair. Later, Bajwa, Deepender Hooda, V Sivadasan, Binoy Viswam and Rajmani Patel sat on the reporters' table. The MPs wild behaviour has drawn strong comments from netizens.

Netizens react

A Twitterati said that this kind of behaviour has become a new trend in Parliament and demanded strict action. "Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa threw files at the Chair in Rajya Sabha and the entire Opposition celebrating & creating ruckus in the Parliament. This is New Trend in our Parliament. Someday TMC Parry throwing Files and another day CONGRESS.  Need some strict rules @narendramodi," he tweeted.

READ | DISGRACEFUL: Congress MP climbs atop Rajya Sabha benches, throws rulebook at chair

One user said, "Hope @VPSecretariat will take a strong view of it and expel Pratap Singh Bajwa from RS for the whole term." Another suggested that all privileges of the rogue parliamentarians must be annulled.

Disgrace 

Enough is enough

No trained by school teachers/headmasters 

 Decent behaviour of Congress

Government condemns Opposition's behaviour

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the misbehaviour of the Opposition and demanded Congress' reply on the 'rowdy' act. "I strongly condemn their actions. Congress should clarify its stand on this. I think Congress cannot digest the fact that the OBC bill is being passed in Parliament on Tuesday. They are misbehaving like rowdies as they have slowly begun to lose ground," he said.

READ | Amid low Parliament productivity, BJD MP says 'disruption not right method of protest'

Targeting Congress, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the grand old party is unable to digest that farmers are prospering with the Centre's new policies. "The attitude of Congress and TMC during the discussion in Rajya Sabha has dealt a major blow to democracy and proves that there is nothing black in the new farm laws," the minister said.

READ | Venkaiah Naidu fears sending 'wrong message' in Parliament if row over farm laws continue

READ | Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted repeatedly amid opposition uproar; 2 bills introduced
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND