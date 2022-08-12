'Natural Alliance, Not Deal': Tejashwi Yadav On Mahagathbandhan With Nitish Kumar's JDU

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagatbadhan government, Yadav on Thursday called CM Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) "natural alliance" partner and claimed that within a month, Bihar will be the largest government jobs provider in the country.

Speaking to reporters over the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said, "It's a natural alliance, not a deal. This is the real 'Mahagathbandhan' which was formed by Lalu Yadav Ji & Nitish Kumar. We welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision and came together." Adding further, the RJD leader said, "Within a month, you'll see Bihar as the largest state providing government jobs."

Delhi | It's a natural alliance, not a deal.This is the real 'Mahagathbandhan' which was formed by Lalu Yadav Ji & Nitish Kumar.We welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision & came together.Within a month,you'll see Bihar as the largest state providing govt jobs: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/mczFh0WjtY — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Notably, after taking oath as the Deputy CM on Wednesday, Yadav claimed of giving "bumper jobs" within the month of forming the government, saying, "It'll be something so grand that it never happened before."

'We are waiting for proper formation of govt to begin our work': Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav said that they are waiting for proper government formation to begin work. He also thanked the people of the State for giving the Mahagathbandhan government a grand welcome. He further said that there's a huge responsibility and under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, work towards the state's welfare would be done.

"People in Bihar are excited with the formation of the new government and are showing their support. We're only waiting for the proper formation of govt, to begin our work," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI. Claiming that the newly formed government under the umbrella of the Mahagathbandhan alliance will work on providing education, medical facilities, employment and better agricultural schemes, he said that the new government will be based on "padhaai, dawai, kamai and sichai".

Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with BJP, returns to Mahagathbandhan

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, JDU chief Nitish Kumar took another U-turn, joined hands with his former allies in Mahagatbandhan-- RJD, Congress, and the Left on Tuesday, and submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs.

Notably, on Wednesday, the JDU leader took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th consecutive time. In addition, Kumar was joined by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who took oath as his Deputy, bringing the fast-paced political developments in Bihar to a conclusion. The duo was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan.