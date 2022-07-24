Naveek Patnaik Visits President-elect Droupadi Murmu; Set To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony

On July 24, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik paid a visit to the President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi, to wish her well for her new journey from tomorrow as the President of India.

While speaking to the media outside the residence of Murmu, Patnaik said, "I came to greet President-elect Droupadui Murmu and wish her all the best. I am so pleased and honored that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen as the President of India, I will be there for her oath-taking ceremony tomorrow."

CM Patnaik had declared his support and his party, Biju Janata Dal's full support to Droupadi Murmu before the elections and had even stated that it would be an honor for the people of state, if a 'Daughter of Odisha' was elected to highest office of our country.

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on July 25

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of office, following which the President will deliver an address. Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Droupadi Murmu will go down in the history books as she becomes India's first tribal President. Murmu got 6,76,803 votes and won the election by an overwhelming margin against Yashwant Sinha, who only got 3,80,177 votes, as she becomes India's 15th president.

Parliament hosts farewell for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head of the country ends.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament - both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. Kovind also congratulated President-elect Draupadi Murmu by saying, "I am sure that her experience will inspire and guide the country."

"I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure," Kovind said while concluding his farewell speech.

