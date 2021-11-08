Naveen Patnaik, CM Jagan To Meet In Odisha To Discuss Border Feuds, Polavaram Dam On Nov 9

In a key development, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Naveen Patnaik and Jagan Mohan Reddy, are set to meet in Bhubaneswar on November 9 to deliberate on interstate border disputes amongst several other matters concerning both states. Reports suggest that both CMs are expected to take up the Polavaram Project on the Godavari and the disputed construction of barrage over the Vamasadhara River, a crucial east-flowing river between Rushikulya and Godavari in Odisha and North Eastern Andhra.

At the conclave which is scheduled to be held from 5 pm at the Lok Seva Bhavan, CM Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Reddy are likely to take up the dispute on the Kotia cluster of villages in Koraput district as well. The feud refers to the ownership of 16 out of 28 villages of Kotia between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Experts have already perceived the meeting to resolve the contention, though the Supreme Court, in 2006, had asked both states to maintain to status quo. Though the Kotia feud is sub judice, experts are hopeful both Chief Ministers would attempt to settle the matter.

PTI quoted an official as saying that despite Top Court's directions, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted Panchayat Polls in three villages in Kotia in Koraput district by altering their names in February this year. In August, the Supreme Court asked the two states to resolve the Kotia issue through bilateral discussions, the official added.

Odisha & Andhra Pradesh's inter-state River disputes

It is pertinent to note that the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal had recently allowed the Andhra Pradesh administration to go ahead with the construction of the Neradi barrage on the Vamsadhara River. The tribunal directed the Andhra Pradesh government to compensate for the submerged lands and rehabilitation of the displaced in the Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha but CM Patnaik-led government is yet to respond to the proposal. The Vamsadhara River originates along the border of Kalahandi and Kalyansinghpur in Rayagada district in Odisha enjoining the Bay of Bengal near Kalingapatanam of Andhra Pradesh covering a distance of 254 km across both states.

Furthermore, the Polavaram project on the Godavari is likely to be discussed as well as the matter concerning the height of the proposed dam and alleged reconstruction of the reservoir without the consent of the Odisha government is sub judice.