Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee Discuss 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Federal Structure

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo, and her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik committed to maintaining as well as ensuring that the federal system is "strong and permanent" during their meeting in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, March 23. Mamata was on a three-day tour of Odisha and met Patnaik on the last day of her visit to the state.

After the media at his residence Naveen Niwas, Patnaik, who is also the chief of Biju Janata Dal, stated that he along with Mamata had agreed to make the federal structure of the country strong and permanent. Mamata supported Patnaik by expressing her gratitude and strong support for what he had said. Inquiries about the possibility of a third front or a regional coalition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections received no response from either leader.

About 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Both leaders avoided questions about the possibility of a third front or a regional alliance for the elections in 2024. Naveen Patnaik claims that the meeting was cordial and that no in-depth discussion of significant political matters occurred. "It was a courtesy meeting. There was no in-depth discussion about serious political matters. We share a very old friendship," Patnaik said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Patnaik welcomed Mamata by presenting her with a Sri Angavastra of Lord Jagannath when she reached his residence. He also presented a replica of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath to her. In addition, he gifted her some decorative items too. She also presented a comforter to the Odisha CM.

On March 24, Mamata Banerjee will meet HD Kumaraswamy, the former Karnataka chief minister and head of Janata Dal Secular (JDS). She is also likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April. Kejriwal has been trying to expand the footprint of his Aam Aadmi Party following the Punjab Assembly election win in 2022.

Regional parties believe they can defeat the BJP by coming together on a platform of good administration and common agenda.

Mamata had hosted Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Kolkata on March 17, 2023.