Navjot Kaur Sidhu Angry At Jagdish Tytler's Congress Promotion But Cites 'party Protocol'

Former Punjab minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday expressed her disappointment over the appointment of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the DPCC saying that she was 'personally angry' over the decision. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Navjot Sidhu's wife claimed that everyone was hurt about the development, but could not say anything because of 'party protocol'. Refraining from commenting any further, she said that 'party-level decisions' were not something that she could opine on and would have to be clarified only by the high command.

"Personally, even I am very angry, but party-level decisions are not someone I can comment on. They only have to answer this. Everyone wants to say something or the other. They all have pain in their hearts, but they are not saying anything because there is also something called a party protocol," Navjot Kaur Sidhu remarked.

Jagdish Tytler's appointment causes massive uproar

In a shocking development on October 28, Sonia Gandhi appointed 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Forming the Executive Committee, the interim chief also appointed former Union Ministers Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal and Krishna Tirath and ex-MPs Sandeep Dikshit and Kirti Azad as permanent invitees to the DPCC. However, the appointment of Tytler, who has faced a barrage of accusations over the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, caused a massive uproar among the political parties in the state.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took umbrage at Tytler's elevation in the Congress ranks asking, "Sikh lives don't matter for the Congress party? Is Punjab listening"? Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and its national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused Congress of not caring about the Sikh community. "This is how they want to apply salt on the wound of the Sikhs by appointing one of the prime culprits and masterminds of the Sikh genocide as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress", he said.

Along with Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs against Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the inclination to press charges against him.