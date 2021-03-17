Navjot Kaur Sidhu Makes Big Statement On Husband's Future Before His Meet With Punjab CM

Ahead of the much-heralded meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the latter's wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When posed with the question about whether Sidhu will make his entry into the Punjab government once again, Dr Navjot Kaur said that it is completely his own personal decision.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife speaks to Republic

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, "Whatever will be discussed in today's meeting, the decision Navjot will take completely depends on him. He since the very beginning has always made huge sacrifices for the state and its people. Therefore, if he thinks that he will be able to contribute to the welfare of the state, he will accept the position and if he thinks he cannot work for the state's welfare then he has no interest in the position in the Punjab government." READ | Second innings in Punjab politics? Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi; chatter grows

This statement from Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu comes ahead of the scheduled meeting between CM Captain Amarinder Singh and her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday evening. According to sources, the meeting between Punjab CM and Sidhu was will possibly end the rift between the two leaders.

The Congress high command is reportedly interested in making Sidhu the state chief, however, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is offering him a cabinet position of his choice, as per sources. Earlier in February, Sidhu had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and it was learned that they discussed considering an active role for him in the party, news agency PTI quoting its sources said. It was speculated that the former cricketer, who has remained away from Punjab politics ever since he resigned from the state cabinet, is reconsidering taking up a ministerial berth.

It is important to note here that Navjot Singh Sidhu had previously resigned from Capt Amarinder Singh's cabinet in 2019. Since then, the Congress leader has been invited twice by the Chief Minister to iron out the differences. As per reports, Sidhu has been invited to Captain Amarinder Singh's Siswan farmhouse on Wednesday and the meeting has been delayed by a few hours in order to enable the CM to attend the meeting with PM Modi and other Chief Ministers on the Covid situation in the state..