Navjot Kaur Slams Sukhbir Badal Over Remarks On Sidhu's Alleged Unpaid Electricity Bills

Former Punjab minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu slammed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday for his remark about her husband and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's overdue electricity bills. Kaur said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu has devoted everything for the betterment of the people of Punjab. He has given Rs 25,00,000 when the crops of farmers were burnt. He gave Rs 1.30 crore for greenery, he gave Rs 2,50,000 to three patients in Apollo. Not even this, he had given Rs 2.5 lakh for the electricity bill to the family of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

She noted, "Whenever people are in need, Navjot Singh Sidhu always thinks about them, but Sukhbir Badal, you take money out of people's pockets." Accusing Badal of receiving medical treatment at the cost of the government, she stated, "The people of your family have got money for treatment, but we get treated with our own money, if we have travelled anywhere in the ship, then we have gone with our own money, not like you who take advantage of government's money."

This came after Sukhbir Badal made comments about Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owing the state electricity utility about Rs 8.67 lakh in unpaid bills for the past eight months.

The Amritsar Power Department, on the other hand, has stated that they are unaware of the problem at this time. Chief Engineer, Power Department, Amritsar, stated, "I'm not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We will investigate the issue."

According to sources, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has not paid his Amritsar home's power bills for the previous eight months. Sidhu owes the Punjab state power board Rs 8,67,540, according to his bill obtained by Republic TV. This follows Sidhu's series of tweets asking Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to minimise power prices and suggesting many radical options.

Navjot Sidhu said in his tweets that Punjab paid higher rates for power (Rs 4.54 per unit) than the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) because of the government's over-reliance on three private thermal power plants that sell power for Rs 5-8 per unit. "Money spent on giving unreasonable & exuberant profits to Private Thermal Plants should be utilised for the welfare of People i.e Giving Power Subsidy for Free Power for Domestic use (Upto 300 Units), 24 hours supply & to invest in Education & Healthcare!" he stated.

